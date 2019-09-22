BAWCUTT, JUNE Passed away peacefully on September 19, 2019 at Midland Gardens at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Robert for 65 years. Loving mother of Frank (Janet), Robert (Linda), David and Jean. Cherished grandmother of Michelle Kermath (Michael), Lynn Marie, Frank Jr. (Alison), Robert Jr., James (predeceased), and great-grandmother of Elizabeth, Roderick, Alexander, Adam and Sarah. Predeceased by siblings Albert (June), Elsie (George) and twin brother Roy. Visitation will be held at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home, 2900 Kingston Rd. (416-267-4656), on Wednesday, September 25th from 5-8 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the Chapel on Thursday, September 26th at 11 a.m. Interment Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 2700 Kingston Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Michael Garron Hospital or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 22, 2019