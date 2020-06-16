After a brief illness, June passed away at Seven Oaks Long-Term Care Home, on Saturday, June 13, 2020, in her 97th year. Predeceased by her first husband Howard Tooze and by her second husband Thomas Parish. June was a loving mother of Stephen (Jane), Paul and David (Kim Henshaw) Tooze. Cherished grandmother of Bryan Tooze (Arielle Bonne) and Andrea Fenton (Drew) and adored great-grandmother to Olivia and Sydney Fenton and Clara Tooze. As well she was a caring stepmother to Tom's children, Diane Gering and Timothy Parish and his grandchildren. We would like to say a special thank you to all of the 2nd floor staff at Seven Oaks for their support and excellent care. Please visit the McEachnie Funeral website for Funeral Service details. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca

