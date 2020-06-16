JUNE BETTY PARISH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JUNE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
After a brief illness, June passed away at Seven Oaks Long-Term Care Home, on Saturday, June 13, 2020, in her 97th year. Predeceased by her first husband Howard Tooze and by her second husband Thomas Parish. June was a loving mother of Stephen (Jane), Paul and David (Kim Henshaw) Tooze. Cherished grandmother of Bryan Tooze (Arielle Bonne) and Andrea Fenton (Drew) and adored great-grandmother to Olivia and Sydney Fenton and Clara Tooze. As well she was a caring stepmother to Tom's children, Diane Gering and Timothy Parish and his grandchildren. We would like to say a special thank you to all of the 2nd floor staff at Seven Oaks for their support and excellent care. Please visit the McEachnie Funeral website for Funeral Service details. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved