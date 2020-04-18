O'BRYAN, JUNE CLOTILDA (nee DALEY) July 16,1926 - April 13, 2020 June passed away peacefully on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Woodhall Park Care Community; in her 94th year. Beloved Mother of Ellen (Murray) Morton, Debbie (Ed) Burow and Sandy (Ron) Wheelans. Treasured Grandma to Matthew (Erica), Andrew (Andrea), Melissa, Shannon and Brady (Taylor) and much loved Great-Grandma to Mackenzie, Riley, Tyler and Harrison. Wife of the late Alex O'Bryan, June was also predeceased by her parents, Jack and Bud Daley and was the last of the 7 Daley siblings. June was a kind and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She had many friends and enjoyed playing euchre, crib and sipping Pina Coladas. June will be dearly missed by her family and many friends. Family would like to thank the caring staff at Woodhall for their love and attention to June during her time there, especially over the last few weeks. A private interment will be held with a Celebration of Life to be announced at a future date. June will be dearly missed.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.