BENDELL, JUNE DORIS (nee GLEED) June left us on Friday, May 8, 2020, in her 91st year to join her husband Harry (2009) after long years apart. June was a loving and involved wife and mother. She spoke of her daughter, Pamela (Michel), and son, Fred (Susan), with great pride and love. She found value and meaning in her connections with loved ones, often enjoying tea with her neighbours, visits with family members, and correspondence with long distance relatives. These relationships meant a lot to her; she kept us all in touch through news of family happenings. June was a loving sister to Bill Gleed, Carol Hicks, and Dennis Gleed. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, Tara-Brie Nichols, Katie Bendell, and Kyle Bendell and would have delighted in getting to know her great-grandchildren, Kingston and Olivia Joy. June was an enthusiastic knitter and used her knitting to share her love. Often, after a visit, the host would find themselves in possession of a new pair of woolen slippers or mittens. June and Harry spent every minute together, enjoying years of camping at their favourite spot at Serpent's Mounds Campground, traveling on bus tours to Europe and the States, and taking ball room dancing lessons. Every Christmas, June and Harry would dress as Mr. and Mrs. Claus at local nursing homes to brighten spirits. They were the best of friends and had a relationship that spanned a lifetime. Our family rests in the knowledge that they are together once again. Donations in memory of June can be sent to Canadian Wildlife Federation or a donation of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store