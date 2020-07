HOXEY, JUNE EDITH (nee MEAD) Passed away at Mackenzie Health Hospital on July 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth. Predeceased by Son Steven. Grandmother to Amanda, Daniel, and Andrew. Due to Covid a memorial will be at a later date. In June's name, a donation would be appreciated to the charity of your choice.



