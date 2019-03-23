Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JUNE ELIZABETH HOLMES. View Sign

HOLMES, JUNE ELIZABETH (nee MATTHEWS) Entered into God's Presence at Extendicare, Lindsay, on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the age of 94. June was the loving wife and companion of the late John T. D. Holmes, Q.C. (Johnnie), for 64 years. Loving mother of Roxanne Wood (George), Dr. Gordon Holmes, Reverend Claire Holmes Stewart (Bob) and Lori Groenendyk (Leo). Cherished Grandma of Lana, Georgina, Matthew; Lydia, Suzanne; Thomas, Jordan, Victoria and Kathryn; and Great-Grandma (Grama GG) to seventeen great-grandchildren. June was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. Survived by her dear brother Edward Matthews. June will be missed by many, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. June was a graduate of Moulton College of Toronto (1942) and a lifetime member of the Convention Baptist Church. She enjoyed being involved in the Baptist Women's Missionary Society as well as the work of McMaster Divinity College. June was an accomplished musician and a faithful supporter of the arts and she loved to praise the Lord. Visitation will take place at Cambridge Street Baptist Church, Lindsay, on Saturday, April 27th from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11:30 a.m. Reception to follow in the church fellowship hall. If desired a memorial donation may be made to the Cambridge Street Baptist Church or Lindsay Academy Theatre through the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street Lindsay, or online at

33 Peel Street

Lindsay , ON K9V 3L9

Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 23, 2019

