ELLIOTT, June (nee BENNER) Aged 78, passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019 in Peterborough. June was born in Port Colborne on June 11, 1940. She is survived by daughter Jill-Marie Elliott (Carrie Cowton), granddaughter Mireya James Elliott, grandson Nicholas Elliott, and was predeceased by her husband James Douglas Elliott and son Jeffrey Michael Elliott. A Celebration of Life will be held at Comstock-Kaye, 356 Rubidge Street, Peterborough on Saturday, April 27th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations gratefully accepted by the Chronic Pain Association of Canada. Online condolences can be made at www.comstockkaye.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 20, 2019
