WALKER, June Estelle (nee WHITTIER) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother in her 91st year. Predeceased by her husband Robert George Walker. Mother to Chris Walker (Sandy), Elizabeth Sawyer (Eric), Jennifer Bryant (Jim), Wendy Walker (Chris). Beloved Grandmother to Sarah Elizabeth Walker and Wren Francis Walker. Friends will be received on Saturday, April 20th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Oakview Funeral Home, 56 Lakeshore Rd. W. Oakville (1 block east of Kerr St.). A Celebration of Life is planned for later in the summer. June loved flowers but feel free to donate to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be offered at oakviewfuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2019