June Estelle WALKER

Obituary

WALKER, June Estelle (nee WHITTIER) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother in her 91st year. Predeceased by her husband Robert George Walker. Mother to Chris Walker (Sandy), Elizabeth Sawyer (Eric), Jennifer Bryant (Jim), Wendy Walker (Chris). Beloved Gramma to Sarah Elizabeth Walker and Wren Francis Walker.A Celebration of June's life will be held Saturday, July 13th at 11 a.m. at St. Philip's Anglican Church, 31 St. Phillips Road, Etobicoke. Dixon Road and St. Phillips Road. [email protected] Online concolences may offered at oakviewfuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 15, 2019
