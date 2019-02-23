Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JUNE EVANGELINE GRENKIE. View Sign

GRENKIE, JUNE EVANGELINE (nee PEEL) July 1, 1926 - January 23, 2019 Beloved wife of Donald, who predeceased her in 2015. June and Don were married for 64 years. Loving mother to Ray (Lisa Crozier) and Janice (Ray Johnston) and adoring grandmother to Alison and Emma. Dear sister to Leone (Carl Plumb) and Lois (Don Blackwell). June grew up on a farm in the prairies. She and Don met at a band concert in Saskatoon. They married and moved to Montreal, eventually making their home in Amherstburg, Ontario, for more than 40 years. June worked as a secretary at Wesley United Church for 22 years and at Fort Malden. June was strong and independent, light-hearted with an easy smile. She was outgoing and social, making lifelong friends. June was a whirlwind of activity, always on the go, socializing, volunteering, serving in the community. She was a passionate bridge player, earning the rank of Life Master. She loved news and travel. A music-lover, June played the piano, attended opera and concerts and volunteered for the Windsor Symphony. A private family memorial service will be held. Condolences may be sent to the family at 85 Argyle Street, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1N8. Those who wish may consider a donation to the .

Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.