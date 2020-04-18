McGILPIN, June Florence (nee COCKRELL) Peacefully at Sunnybrook Hospital, Toronto on Friday, February 21, 2020 in her 89th year. Predeceased by husbands Robert (Bob) McGilpin and Albert (Bert) Cross. Dear friend to Lisbeth Nielsen (Randy) and loving aunt to Heather Scott (John) and Debra Roulston. June was "full of personality" with a keen interest in everyone and everything around her and always happiest when visiting with family and friends. June's family wishes to thank Dr. Vera Bril and Dr. George Vertes as well as the staff at Briton House, North York and Sunnybrook Hospitals for their wonderful care. A private funeral service and interment has been held at Pine Hills Cemetery, Toronto. A celebration of June's life will be held at a future date.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.