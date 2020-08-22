FISHER, June Frances June 7, 1930 - August 11, 2020 June Fisher (née Robinson) passed away peacefully at age 90 with her daughter holding her hand. She was a good natured and fun-loving woman who was well liked by everyone she met. Predeceased by her husband Murray. She will be greatly missed by her daughter Karen, son Garry, grandsons, Stefan, Matthew (Katie) and Nicholas (Ashley), and great-grandsons, Connor, Emmett, Hudson and Lochlan. Cremation has occurred and Private Interment to take place at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store