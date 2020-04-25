HAMILTON, JUNE G. Age 98, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at The Bradgate Arms Retirement Residence, Toronto, Ontario. While at the time of her death June lived in Toronto to be close to her children, she considered Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, home. June was the daughter of the late Viola and Clifford Hebert. She was predeceased by her husband, Malcolm S. M. Hamilton and her brother, Clarence Hebert. She is survived by her children, Malcolm Hamilton, Avrille Bow and Angie Hamilton, all of Toronto and their spouses, Heather Hamilton, Winston Bow and Peter McCarter. She was the grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 8. June was a teacher until she retired to become a mother. She loved genealogy and published two books documenting her ancestors and the ancestors of her husband. She had great fun antiquing, becoming a vendor for awhile. She was opinionated, passionate and advocated for what she believed, whether that was letters to the editor to address the noise of planes in Dorval, Quebec, or standing in front of a tree the city planned to remove. Friends are invited to view the funeral service online starting at 12:50 p.m. on Sunday, April 26, 2020 and can be viewed anytime up to 90 days, go to www.funeraweb.tv and select June's name. Memorial contributions in June's memory may be made payable by cheque or online to the Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish (Sault Ste. Marie) or the Alzheimer Society. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur Funeral Home - Barton & Kiteley Chapel (492 Wellington St. E., 705-759-2522). Please visit Arthur Funeral Home website obituaries to leave memories and condolences as a keepsake for the family.
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.