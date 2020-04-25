JUNE G. HAMILTON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JUNE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HAMILTON, JUNE G. Age 98, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at The Bradgate Arms Retirement Residence, Toronto, Ontario. While at the time of her death June lived in Toronto to be close to her children, she considered Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, home. June was the daughter of the late Viola and Clifford Hebert. She was predeceased by her husband, Malcolm S. M. Hamilton and her brother, Clarence Hebert. She is survived by her children, Malcolm Hamilton, Avrille Bow and Angie Hamilton, all of Toronto and their spouses, Heather Hamilton, Winston Bow and Peter McCarter. She was the grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 8. June was a teacher until she retired to become a mother. She loved genealogy and published two books documenting her ancestors and the ancestors of her husband. She had great fun antiquing, becoming a vendor for awhile. She was opinionated, passionate and advocated for what she believed, whether that was letters to the editor to address the noise of planes in Dorval, Quebec, or standing in front of a tree the city planned to remove. Friends are invited to view the funeral service online starting at 12:50 p.m. on Sunday, April 26, 2020 and can be viewed anytime up to 90 days, go to www.funeraweb.tv and select June's name. Memorial contributions in June's memory may be made payable by cheque or online to the Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish (Sault Ste. Marie) or the Alzheimer Society. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur Funeral Home - Barton & Kiteley Chapel (492 Wellington St. E., 705-759-2522). Please visit Arthur Funeral Home website obituaries to leave memories and condolences as a keepsake for the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
26
Funeral service
12:45 AM
www.funeraweb.tv and select June's name
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Arthur Funeral Home - Barton & Kiteley C
492 Wellington Street East
Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6A2L9
7057592522
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved