Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JUNE GEORGINA McCARTHY. View Sign Obituary

McCARTHY, JUNE GEORGINA June peacefully passed away on June 30, 2019, from Alzheimer's, at the Harmony Hills Community Care. She was born in Toronto on June 14, 1932, and married Ronald George McCarthy in 1950. They enjoyed 69 years of marriage until Ronald's death in January 2019. Beloved mother to Donna McCarthy and Lynda Palmer and grandmother to Sabrina McDonald and Alexandra Boucher. As well as great-grandmother to Alexandra's children Brielle and Nicolas. June was a fashionista, who loved walking her dogs at the beach, gardening, shopping and doing yoga. June will be remembered as a wonderful and beautiful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who has been reunited with her husband. June will live on always in our hearts. Rest in Peace. We welcome you to visit on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 3:30 – 7 p.m. at the chapel at St. John's Norway Cemetery (256 Kingston Road, west of Woodbine). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer Society of Canada.



McCARTHY, JUNE GEORGINA June peacefully passed away on June 30, 2019, from Alzheimer's, at the Harmony Hills Community Care. She was born in Toronto on June 14, 1932, and married Ronald George McCarthy in 1950. They enjoyed 69 years of marriage until Ronald's death in January 2019. Beloved mother to Donna McCarthy and Lynda Palmer and grandmother to Sabrina McDonald and Alexandra Boucher. As well as great-grandmother to Alexandra's children Brielle and Nicolas. June was a fashionista, who loved walking her dogs at the beach, gardening, shopping and doing yoga. June will be remembered as a wonderful and beautiful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who has been reunited with her husband. June will live on always in our hearts. Rest in Peace. We welcome you to visit on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 3:30 – 7 p.m. at the chapel at St. John's Norway Cemetery (256 Kingston Road, west of Woodbine). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer Society of Canada. Published in the Toronto Star on July 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close