HAMELIN, JUNE Passed away peacefully at home, on Friday, October 30, 2020, in her 96th year. Loving mother of Christine and the late Claude (Alex) Hamelin. Cherished grandmother of Stephanie (Mike), Derek (Brittany), Shayne and Phoenix. Great-grandmother of Landon and Logan. There will be a Visitation on Sunday, November 1, 2020, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and on Monday, November 2, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. at the INNISFIL FUNERAL HOME (7910 Yonge St., Stroud). Please note COVID-19 attendance restrictions. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.innisfilfuneralhome.ca
Family and friends planning to attend are kindly requested to RSVP on the funeral home website to reserve their place.