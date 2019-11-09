HODGSON, JUNE HELEN (nee WORRY) It is with sadness and profound loss that we announce June's peaceful passing on October 31, 2019, in her 90th year. Beloved wife of John Hodgson of 69 years. Loving mother of Lynne. Predeceased by her parents Elvie and Alfred Worry. June enjoyed being a member of the Leaside United Church Choir in the 1940s. She and John loved to travel to Europe, North America, and the Caribbean - many times on cruises. She was an amazing cook. She took pride in finding new recipes she could serve to family and friends. June touched many lives and will be deeply missed by her family and friends. The family would like to thank the wonderful dedicated 3rd floor nursing staff at Ina Grafton Gage Home and the caring palliative care staff at Scarborough General Hospital. At June's request, there will be no funeral or visitation. A private burial has taken place. If you wish to express your sympathy, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

