JUNE HELEN STEWART
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JUNE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STEWART, JUNE HELEN (nee ROSS) June 1, 1928 – April 27, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of June Helen Stewart at the age of 91. She will be sadly missed by her husband of 65 years, Layton, and children Wendy (Ken) and Kevin (Donna). Loving and cherished grandmother to Zoe (Steve), Jessie, Anna and Christina. June will be remembered by many friends and relatives in Toronto, Oakville and Prince Edward Island. She was born, raised and lived most of her life on Lockwood Road in the Beach, and was a longtime member of Bellefair United Church. June spent her career working at the Royal Conservatory of Music for many happy years. She will always be remembered by the many people whose lives she touched as a friendly, loving, and caring person. Special thanks to the staff at Amica, Whitby and Ballycliffe, Ajax. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved