STEWART, JUNE HELEN (nee ROSS) June 1, 1928 – April 27, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of June Helen Stewart at the age of 91. She will be sadly missed by her husband of 65 years, Layton, and children Wendy (Ken) and Kevin (Donna). Loving and cherished grandmother to Zoe (Steve), Jessie, Anna and Christina. June will be remembered by many friends and relatives in Toronto, Oakville and Prince Edward Island. She was born, raised and lived most of her life on Lockwood Road in the Beach, and was a longtime member of Bellefair United Church. June spent her career working at the Royal Conservatory of Music for many happy years. She will always be remembered by the many people whose lives she touched as a friendly, loving, and caring person. Special thanks to the staff at Amica, Whitby and Ballycliffe, Ajax. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada.



