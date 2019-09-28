MOODY, June Irene Passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 21, 2019, in her 86th year at Chartwell Lansing Residence. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence "Larry" Gilbert Moody. Loving mother of Larry Moody (Jr.) and Robert Moody. She will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Caitlin and Connor. Also survived by her great-grandchildren Selina and Logan. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at the Kane-Jerrett North York Chapel, (6191 Yonge St., south of Steeles Ave.) at 2:00 p.m. If desired, in memoriam donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario. Online condolences may be made at jerrettfuneralhometoronto.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 28, 2019