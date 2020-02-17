|
|
MORGAN, JUNE KATHLEEN (nee REID) 1924 - 2020 It is with deep sadness that the Morgan family announces the peaceful passing of June Kathleen Morgan on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Predeceased by her beloved husband Bruce Charles Morgan of 56 years. Devoted mother of Rick and his wife Lori, Doug and his wife Andrea, Terry and his wife Victoria and Chris and his wife Christina. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer, David, Monika, Gillian, Allie, Danial and Sean. Proud great-grandmother of Benjamin, Jacob and Matthew. June was predeceased by her brothers Wally, Mel, Doug and sisters Aileen and Beverly. While raising a family of four sons, June completed a Bachelor of Arts in Linguistics as well as a Diploma in French Translation from the University of Toronto. Many happy years were spent with Bruce, as First Mate, on "Bel Ami" sailing the waters of Lake Ontario and the 1000 Islands. June developed many skills after the age of fifty, including water colour painting, charcoal sketching, playing the piano and Tai Chi. Her greatest passion was her devotion to her family as a mother, for which her children are forever grateful. Friends and family are invited to share their memories of June at a visitation at McDougall and Brown Funeral Home, 2900 Kingston Rd., Scarborough, on Tuesday, February 18th from 7-9 p.m. and Wednesday, February 19th from 10-11 a.m. A service will take place on Wednesday at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to Ronald McDonald House or Sick Kids Foundation. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 17, 2020