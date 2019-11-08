MUIR, JUNE KATHLEEN (nee PINAUD) Passed away peacefully on November 5, 2019 at age 93 in Toronto, Ontario. June was born on June 9, 1926 to Victor and Kathleen Pinaud in Montreal. June was predeceased by her son James Muir (Mary Muir). She is survived by her children, John Muir, Kathleen Young (Paul Young), Tom Muir (Pat Muir), June Ntazinda (Franco Ntazinda), Jocelyn Saunders (Blair Saunders) and her 10 grandchildren. June was an avid learner who in her later years enjoyed learning about new technology, medicine and culture. She took great interest in people's lives – in their desires and families. She enjoyed debating politics, being in the outdoors and travelling. In June's last few years she resided at Belmont House and was treated with great care by all staff. The family greatly appreciates their care and kindness to Mom. If you would like to make a donation in June's memory, please make a donation in her name to Belmont House Foundation or a charity of your choice. June's interment will be at Mount Pleasant Cemetery attended by family.

