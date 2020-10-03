1/1
June Lorraine Rose MILNE
MILNE, June Lorraine Rose (nee GOLDRING) It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our Mom, "June" (Lorraine Rose) Milne (nee Goldring), on Saturday, September 26, 2020 in Bowmanville, Ontario. Born in Toronto on February 6, 1938 to the late Harold and Agnes Goldring, she was married to Thomas Milne for over 25 years and lived a very full life. June will be dearly missed by her many friends and huge family. Those who knew Mom know she was fiercely independent, strong and feisty – loved a good laugh and always stayed true to her convictions. She loved spending time with those near and dear and sadly, was denied this last wish due to the pandemic. Mom was retired from being a dedicated homemaker and her second career as a longtime civilian employee of the Toronto Police Services at 55 Division. She faithfully watched Jeopardy, loved Nat King Cole, dancing and socializing. Mom always had a smile for you and would lend an ear whenever needed. The energy she had lives on in all of us and she truly is Unforgettable! A beloved Mother of five – Laurie (Angelo), Kimberley (Ed), Scott (Helen), Darrin (Vicky) and Heather (Tom). Loving Grandmother to Emily, Jennifer (Justin), Jesse, Brandon (Sarah), Bradley, Spencer, Bryce, Jessica, Katie and Allison. Step-grandmother to Michelle, Jordan, Jesse, Vanessa (George) and Alessia. Great-grandmother to Savannah, Avah, Breanna, Siara, Nicholas and Brooklynn. Dear Sister of Rosalie (Eddie), Gordon (Lise), Gary, George and the late Barbara (Gerry), Jerry, Harold, and Ron. Beloved cousin of Maureen and Carol and aunt to many caring nieces and nephews. May she rest in peace – no more suffering Momma Bear. In accordance with her wishes, a Celebration of Life will be held in the future (TBA). Mom/June will be interred at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Toronto. Those wishing to honour her life may donate to Warden Woods Community Centre or the Alzheimer Society.

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
