ABEL, THE REVEREND JUNE LOUISE (nee RUSE) September 14, 1930 – June 22, 2020 Died peacefully in her sleep, in her 90th year. Beloved wife of Thomas (deceased 2007), loving mother of Jim (Cynthia) and Martin (Kathleen), always proud grandmother of Kendra, Rachel, Carolyn and Kristen. Sister to Robert Ruse (Joan) of London, Ontario. Sister-in-law to Margaret (Peggy) Abel and Joyce (Richard - deceased) Abel. Born in Toronto, June moved to London in her teens where she attended South Collegiate and met the love of her life. While she would have loved to have finished the university education she started at Western, she committed herself to a brief career with London Life and thereafter devoted much of her life to raising her family. Ever inquisitive, at the age of 50 June started pursuing studies in theology at Trinity College, leading to her L.Th. degree and eventual ordination as an Anglican Priest. She enjoyed a variety of rewarding placements throughout Southern Ontario, from Toronto to Aurora to Whitby and Orillia and post-retirement has been Honorary Associate at All Saints' Kingsway Anglican Church, a community that she truly treasured. Always up for a good chat, June was well-suited to her calling. With her wonderful balance of intelligence, self-assurance, sensitivity and warmth she supported many through her focus on pastoral care. She was a patron of both ballet and theatre throughout her lifetime and lamented the recent cancellations of the National Ballet and Mirvish seasons. She volunteered for many years with the National Ballet of Canada in their Paper Things retail store and, together with Tom, was a supporter of Canada's National Ballet School for decades. June and Tom enjoyed a rich collection of friends who shared interests in tennis and theatre, with annual sojourns to Niagara-on-the-Lake and the Stratford Festival. They travelled extensively, taking advantage of international conferences to see Europe, Asia and North America. Their sailing adventures have become the stuff of family legend. She made many friends in her new home at Delmanor Prince Edward and we are so grateful for the outstanding care the management and staff demonstrated in recent months throughout the pandemic. June will be interred at a private ceremony for family at Park Lawn Cemetery; a celebration of her life will be scheduled when the current restrictions have been lifted. For those wishing to make a memorial donation in June's memory, please direct it to Canada's National Ballet School Foundation, All Saints' Kingsway Anglican Church or to a charity of your choice.



