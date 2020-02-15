|
|
MACDONALD, JUNE June Macdonald, born June 12, 1942, at the Grace Hospital in Toronto, died peacefully at home in Toronto at 77, after living with cancer for 14 years. June earned a BSc from the University of Guelph, then a PhD from University of Toronto, in microbiology. After a short stint at Mt. Sinai Hospital as a lab technician, June taught at the Michener Institute for over 20 years. She became a founding member of Fair Vote Canada in 2000, having been inspired and mentored by Canadian feminist Doris Anderson, a fellow-founder of the fair voting movement. Her dedicated work as an advocate for this cause continued up to her death. June is survived by husband, Geoff Rytell, and stepdaughters Amy Bird and Julia Rytell. A memorial service will be held on February 23rd, from 2 to 4 p.m., at 130 Carlton Street. Please RSVP at [email protected] In lieu of flowers, donations to www.fairvote.ca or a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 15, 2020