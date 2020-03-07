Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jerrett Life Celebration Centre
8088 Yonge Street
Thornhill, ON L4J1W3
(905) 889-8889
Resources
More Obituaries for June PETZOLD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Marie PETZOLD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June Marie PETZOLD Obituary
PETZOLD, June Marie December 14, 1929 - March 3, 2020 It is with sadness that we announce the passing of June, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at North York General Hospital. Beloved mother of Linda (Herbert Tasch), Bryan (Brenda) and Elizabeth (Joseph Young). Loving Nana of Chris, Mike, Lisa, Peter, Geoffrey (Michelle), Jeremy, Eryn and Sarah. Great-grandmother of Aleksander, Nicolas, Zoe, Cameron and Shelby. Predeceased by her son, Earl Warren. June was the eldest of 7 children and will be remembered by Mark and Marilyn Reeves, and Rebecca Taylor. June will have her crosswords in hand and be whipping up a batch of butter tarts for everyone. June's family has been so grateful for the medical wisdom, kindness and gentle care given to her by all the medical staff at North York General Hospital, with special gratitude to Dr Stone, Dr. Grossman and the wonderful nurses and staff of the Palliative Care Unit. The family also wants to express sincere gratitude to Qualicare Home Care for all the wonderful home care provided to our mother over the past months. Friends may call at the Kane-Jerrett Funeral Home, 8088 Yonge St., Thornhill, for visitation on Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 6-9 p.m., and a Memorial Service on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 1 p.m. If desired, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -