PETZOLD, June Marie December 14, 1929 - March 3, 2020 It is with sadness that we announce the passing of June, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at North York General Hospital. Beloved mother of Linda (Herbert Tasch), Bryan (Brenda) and Elizabeth (Joseph Young). Loving Nana of Chris, Mike, Lisa, Peter, Geoffrey (Michelle), Jeremy, Eryn and Sarah. Great-grandmother of Aleksander, Nicolas, Zoe, Cameron and Shelby. Predeceased by her son, Earl Warren. June was the eldest of 7 children and will be remembered by Mark and Marilyn Reeves, and Rebecca Taylor. June will have her crosswords in hand and be whipping up a batch of butter tarts for everyone. June's family has been so grateful for the medical wisdom, kindness and gentle care given to her by all the medical staff at North York General Hospital, with special gratitude to Dr Stone, Dr. Grossman and the wonderful nurses and staff of the Palliative Care Unit. The family also wants to express sincere gratitude to Qualicare Home Care for all the wonderful home care provided to our mother over the past months. Friends may call at the Kane-Jerrett Funeral Home, 8088 Yonge St., Thornhill, for visitation on Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 6-9 p.m., and a Memorial Service on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 1 p.m. If desired, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2020