KERR, June Mary October 18,1930 - November 27,2020 June Mary Kerr (Cummins) Affectionately known as "June-Bug" passed away peacefully on Friday evening, November 27, 2020. June was born in Toronto on October 18, 1930 and had recently celebrated her 90th Birthday. June has now joined her husband Dr. James Kerr (1930-2017) in heaven. June-Bug was a devoted Wife, loving Mother, Mother-in-law, caring Grandmother. She was loved deeply as an Aunt, Sister-in-Law, Daughter and Friend. She will be remembered as a beautiful, elegant and sensational woman who diligently looked after everyone in her care. June was the great matriarch of the Kerr Family, as her love for her family was the glue that held everyone together. With June's calm and gentle demeanor, she always showed care and compassion toward all who knew her by keeping the peace. It was mom's beautiful disposition that made her so loved and cherished by all who knew her. God Bless our June-Bug! We are so thankful for her big and beautiful life. Thank you to the Staff at Bethany Lodge who cared for June for the past 2 years. A private family service limited to immediate family due to Covid, was held on Sunday, November 29th.. A Memorial Service/Celebration of Life for June will be held at a later date, when larger gatherings are permitted. In lieu of flowers, donations to Bethany Lodge or The Salvation Army may be made in June's name.