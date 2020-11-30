1/1
June Mary KERR
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KERR, June Mary October 18,1930 - November 27,2020 June Mary Kerr (Cummins) Affectionately known as "June-Bug" passed away peacefully on Friday evening, November 27, 2020. June was born in Toronto on October 18, 1930 and had recently celebrated her 90th Birthday. June has now joined her husband Dr. James Kerr (1930-2017) in heaven. June-Bug was a devoted Wife, loving Mother, Mother-in-law, caring Grandmother. She was loved deeply as an Aunt, Sister-in-Law, Daughter and Friend. She will be remembered as a beautiful, elegant and sensational woman who diligently looked after everyone in her care. June was the great matriarch of the Kerr Family, as her love for her family was the glue that held everyone together. With June's calm and gentle demeanor, she always showed care and compassion toward all who knew her by keeping the peace. It was mom's beautiful disposition that made her so loved and cherished by all who knew her. God Bless our June-Bug! We are so thankful for her big and beautiful life. Thank you to the Staff at Bethany Lodge who cared for June for the past 2 years. A private family service limited to immediate family due to Covid, was held on Sunday, November 29th.. A Memorial Service/Celebration of Life for June will be held at a later date, when larger gatherings are permitted. In lieu of flowers, donations to Bethany Lodge or The Salvation Army may be made in June's name.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved