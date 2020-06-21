JUNE MASSON
MASSON, JUNE June 21, 1926 - November 22, 2019 The long brave battle with Alzheimer's is over. June grew up on Cambridge Avenue in Toronto and was at the top of her secretarial class with a mark of 100%. Shorthand and dictaphone landed her a job for many years as a Secretary for Wrigley's at Dundas and Carlaw. June met my Dad "Jack" after he came home from serving overseas in WWII. It was love at first sight, as they danced the night away at the Palais Royale. Married 66 years but separated the last 3 due to the severity of her Alzheimer's, sadly in 2013, June had to be placed into a care facility. Her tasty pot roasts, contagious laughter and all of her memory were long gone. June was diagnosed with Alzheimer's shortly after the sudden death of her eldest daughter, my sister Leslie (2003). Predeceased by the love of her life and dance partner/husband, my Dad - John "Jack" (2016). You and Dad are together again, ashes combined into a heart overlooking the water, with a stunning view! I will carry each of you in my heart, always. Happy Birthday, Mom and Leslie (June 22nd). Happy Father's Day Dad. I miss all of you. Love, Christine

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 21, 2020.
