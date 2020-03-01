|
WHEATLEY, JUNE MAVIS At Hillsdale Estates in Oshawa, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. June (née Hughes), at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Victor Wheatley. Dear mother of Larry Wheatley (Amy), Sue Dunlop (Herb) and Bob Wheatley (Bernadette). Fondly remembered by her grandchildren Kevin Wheatley (Krista), Leslie Wheatley (Andrew Hodder), Michael Dunlop (Heather) and Brenda Alm (Javin) and great-grandchildren Aiden, Ashton, Kiyoshi, Oscar, Harrison, Alyssa, Brianna, Riley and Ava. Predeceased by her sisters Jean, Edna and Geraldine and brother Jack. Cremation will take place. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Donations in memory of June, can be made to a charity of choice through McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 1, 2020