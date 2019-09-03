Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June McRAE. View Sign Obituary

McRAE, June (nee WHITING) On August 30, 2019, in her 96th year, June passed away peacefully at the Sunnybrook Hospital Veterans' Centre. We feel deep sadness and also profound gratitude for her long and happy life and her dedication to her family. During World War II, June served Canada in London, England, as a Leading Wren in the Women's Royal Canadian Naval Service. It was during this time that she met her husband, Grant McRae, who also served his country overseas with the RCAF. Grant predeceased June in 2013. They were married for 67 happy years. Their children could not have asked for better parents. June is survived by her three children and their families: Linda and husband Barry and son James and his wife Jennifer; Robert and his wife Dorise and children Kevan, Laura, Sean and Jessica and her partner Jason; Lesley and daughters Megan and Robyn and her partner Luca. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Jean Watson and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at the Sunnybrook Veterans' Centre. We are so very grateful for their care and compassion which made June's six years at the Centre happy and peaceful. We would also like to thank June's caregiver companion, Josie, who contributed so much to June's enjoyment at the Centre over the last couple of years. At June's request, there will be a private family service at a later date. For those wishing to make a charitable donation in June's memory, a contribution to the Sunnybrook Hospital Veterans' Comfort Fund would be appreciated. Online condolences are available through



