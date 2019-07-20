REILLY, JUNE MILDRED June 12, 1932 – July 17, 2019 Passed away peacefully on July 17, 2019 at the age of 87 with her family by her side. Beloved and caring wife of Frank for 64 years. Loving mother of Lynn (Brad), Greg, Blake (Diana), and Lesley (Don). Cherished Nanny of Kelsey, Mitchell (Karli), Lauren (Justin), Noël, Erick, Jake, Reilly, and Peighton. Great-grandmother to Mackenzie and Jayden. Thank you to the staff at Woodhaven for their loving support and care. A celebration of June's life will take place on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Dixon-Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main St. N. (Markham Rd.), Markham. A reception will follow. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 20, 2019