TROTTER, JUNE MOSS With great sadness and heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved mother, June. Predeceased by husband Herbert. She left this world to be received by our Lord, October 21, 2020 in her 102nd year. June never lost her great sense of humour and was as beautiful inside as outside. Lovingly remembered by her children, Gail Monument of Sutton, predeceased by Hope, Terry (Anita) of Whitby and Mark (Dee) of Lewes, Delaware. Grandchildren Brent, Kandice (Al), Shea (Chris), Shannon (Chris), Chris (Julia), Helmi (David), Amber and ten great-grandchildren. Sister of Tom Newberry (deceased) and Shirley Walker Amen. Final resting place Mount Lawn Cemetery, Whitby.



