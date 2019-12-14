CLARK, JUNE MURIEL At the age of 94, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family, on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Melville Clark (1995). Loving mother of Carolyn Keith (Alan), Bob Clark, Janet King (Paul) and Jim Clark (Treena). Dear grandmother to nine grandchildren. Proud great-grandmother to 10 great-grandchildren. Cherished great-great-grandmother to two great-great-grandchildren. She will be laid to rest in a private service. A Celebration of Life will take place at the Vineland Chapel of Tallman Funeral Homes, 3277 King St., Vineland, on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her memory to Vineland United Church, 4402 Victoria Ave., Vineland Station, ON L0R 2E0. The family would like to express their deepest appreciation for the wonderful help and care provided by Trillium Health Partners, the LHIN and the staff at Amica City Centre. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 14, 2019