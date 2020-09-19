June SCOTT

SCOTT, June (nee TOLLERTON) 1933 - 2020 Passed away peacefully on September 14, 2020 at the age of 87. Loving wife of Duncan Scott (predeceased) for 63 years, mother of Keith (Debby), Tim (Julie) and Allison Connor (Greg), grandmother to Brett and MacKenzie, sister-in-law to Don and Margaret (predeceased). Born in Lincoln, England, June immigrated to Canada in 1957 to marry her beloved Duncan. They lived in Saskatoon, Regina, Winnipeg, Toronto, Richmond Hill and finally Collingwood. She worked at Junior Achievement in Winnipeg and retired with Ontario Nurses Association. Known as Brown Owl, one of her favorite pastimes was to help with Girl Guides of Canada. She had a knack with ceramics and spent much time knitting outfits for her grandchildren and others. She was a pro at Crossword puzzles, devouring any magazine that had one in it. A gentle soul, she suffered quietly through multiple knee replacements and Alzheimer's in later years. She always loved hearing about the Royals, and kept a deep connection to her homeland. A huge thank you to the staff at Bay Haven Long Term Care home in Collingwood for everything they have done to make her life better. Donations in her memory can be sent to Girl Guides of Canada at https://www.girlguides.ca/web/GGC/Donate