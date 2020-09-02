1/1
JUNE VERNA MANDER
MANDER, JUNE VERNA (nee PEEL) June 5, 1923 – August 28, 2020 Passed peacefully at Scarborough General Hospital on August 28, 2020, at the age of 97. Beloved wife of the late Allan, dearly loved mother of Greg (Heather) and Nadine Rayner. Sadly missed by granddaughter Julie Pollard (Robert), grandson George Constable and great-grandsons Mitchell and Spencer Pollard. Much loved sister of F. Russell Peel and Yvonne Ferguson. "Miss Me, But Let Me Go" When I come to the end of the road And the sun has set for me I want no rites in a gloom-filled room Why cry for a soul set free? Miss me a little – but not too long And not with your head bowed low Remember the love that we once shared Miss me – but let me go. Author Unknown In accordance with June's wishes, there will be no funeral. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Hospital for Sick Children, Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society will be much appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 2, 2020.
