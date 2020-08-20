DARBY, JUNE VIOLA (Member of the Eastern Star, Scarborough) Suddenly at Lakeridge Health Oshawa after a brief illness on Monday, August 17, 2020, June (nee Myers) at the age of 89. Dearly beloved wife of Harry "Ted" Darby for 69 years. Devoted mother of Chris (Denise) Darby. Loving grandma of Elizabeth (Eric Doyle). Survived by sister Lorraine (late Robin) and predeceased by sister Shirley and her husband Herbert. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, and their families. Private family arrangements have been entrusted to the McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com
.