VISSER, JUNE June 13, 1937 – April 21, 2020 On April 21st, June Visser was taken suddenly away from her loving family and friends. June ("Junie" to family) was born and grew up in London, England. She and her best friend, Rita, made their way to North America as young women for a "short" adventure...which lasted over 60 years. She met the love of her life, Fred, at work. After complaining to him about his terrible handwriting, he laughed and asked her on a date. The rest is a long and beautiful history together. Their love and family were built on the foundation of faith in their Lord Jesus Christ and together they enjoyed 61 years of marriage. June's greatest joy was her family, including her three children, Mark, Joanne (Jeff) and Jennifer (Richard) and their six grandchildren, Allison (Hunter), Jacob (Deanna), Jenai, Joel, Adam and Victoria. They will miss her grievously, however, are thankful to God for the legacy she has left in the form of family love, faith in God and endless shared memories of her life. June had a curious mind and was an avid reader and traveler. In recent years her capacity to enjoy trips abroad, social gatherings and church were curtailed by her health. Her humour, passion for life and love of people, however, remained strong. She cherished her friends, her church community (Capstone Community Church) and extended family, particularly those in England. Special thanks to the frontline workers and officers who tried to save her life and comforted her family, to the families' faith communities and friends who have upheld them with abounding love and support, as well as the Rathburn Road neighbours who opened their doors and hearts to June's family during a difficult time. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of June can be made to Doctors Without Borders https://www.doctorswithoutborders.ca/donate-now or Hockey Ministries International https://www.hockeyministries.org/donate/.
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.