LOWRIE, JUNE WILMA June 22, 1946 – January 11, 2020 Suddenly and much too soon. After a prolonged illness, this soft and gentle soul has passed to be with the Lord and enjoy eternal peace and rest. Despite her health challenges, June never lost her sense of hope and love for those less fortunate. She was a dearly loved sister and Auntie to her many nieces and nephews, a faithful member of the church and supporter of many charities. To be sure, Kurt Browning has lost his biggest fan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lung Association. For additional information go to https://chapelridgefh.com/
