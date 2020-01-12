Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JUNE LOWRIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JUNE WILMA LOWRIE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JUNE WILMA LOWRIE Obituary
LOWRIE, JUNE WILMA June 22, 1946 – January 11, 2020 Suddenly and much too soon. After a prolonged illness, this soft and gentle soul has passed to be with the Lord and enjoy eternal peace and rest. Despite her health challenges, June never lost her sense of hope and love for those less fortunate. She was a dearly loved sister and Auntie to her many nieces and nephews, a faithful member of the church and supporter of many charities. To be sure, Kurt Browning has lost his biggest fan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lung Association. For additional information go to https://chapelridgefh.com/
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JUNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -