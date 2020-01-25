|
KAWAGUCHI, JUNGE JERRY Born December 22, 1925, passed away peacefully on December 30, 2019, at Mackenzie Health Hospital, with family at his side. He was predeceased by his wife Sachiko, parents, Ikutaro and Itsuno and brothers Shigeo, Yoshio, Takeru, Susumu, Hiroshi, Tetsuo, Namio, Mamoru, Kaya, Masao and Yoshinobu. He is survived by his sister Setsuko and son Donald (Diana), his grandchildren Erika and Emily who held a special place in his heart. He is also remembered fondly by his nieces, nephews and cousins both in Canada, Japan and the US. Junge was born in Cumberland on Vancouver Island, interned to the interior of BC during the war, moved to Vernon and then to Toronto, where he married Sachiko and raised his family. Junge played baseball for the city of Vernon and his love for the game continued when he coached baseball for the High Park little league and the Toronto Buddhist Church. Junge was an active member of the Toronto Buddhist Church, sat on the executive board for many years and loved volunteering for the boys and girls club events. His work was recognized and he was the recipient of the Ontario Volunteer Service Award. His other interests were dancing with Sachiko and gardening. Junge was an autobody repairman, worked for Ford and GM dealerships before ending his career at Furhman Autobody where he worked as a General Manager. The family would like to thank the staff at Elginwood LTC and staff at Mackenzie Health for the loving care that he received and support for the family during his final days. In lieu of Koden, donations to the Toronto Buddhist Temple or the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Funeral service will be held at Toronto Buddhist Church, 1011 Sheppard Ave. W., North York, on Sunday, February 2nd. Visitation will commence at 2 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 3 p.m. and reception afterwards.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 25, 2020