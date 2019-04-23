MORKUNAS, Juozas Peacefully on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the Dorothy Ley Hospice. Beloved husband of the late Irena. Loving father of Arunas. Brother of Zuzana Stravinskas, Jonas Morkunas and predeceased by sisters Antanina Leparskas and Elena Bersenas. He will be greatly missed by his many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of the Jane Subway, on Wednesday, April 24th from 5-9 p.m. Prayers 8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass to be held at the Church of the Resurrection, 1 Resurrection Rd., on Thursday, April 25th at 10 a.m. Interment St. John's Lithuanian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church of the Resurrection Renovation Fund or Sielovada. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 23, 2019