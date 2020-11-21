KRECH, JURGEN (JACK) September 21, 1940 – November 12, 2020 It is with much sorrow, that we announce the sudden passing of our Jack. Husband to Barb for 53 years. Father to Rob (Jen) and Mike (KariLyn). Grandpa to Duncan, Jensen, Hannah, Nathan. The Dash was amazing. At the age of 19, Jurgen escaped East Germany to be reunited with his mother and sisters. Within months he immigrated to Canada and was welcomed by his brother and family. Jack fully embraced his new country, quickly learning English, easily making friends, always having secure employment, finding love, becoming a father. He took excellent care of his wife and children providing a stable, safe home. He shared his enthusiasm for living with everyone around him. He was a proud Canadian but also deeply rooted to Germany and his family there. Jack said he lived a charmed life. A highlight for him was the opportunity, through a job transfer, to live once again in Germany, where he was able to teach his sons first hand about their heritage, fostering in them a love of the country and their German family. Good things happened to Jack because he was a good person. Fun, modest, generous and always an interesting man. We miss him. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
or the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Condolences can be left at www.carruthersdavidson.com