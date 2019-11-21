Guest Book View Sign Obituary

JEKABSONS, JURIS ("JAKE") SAULSTARS Passed away November 16, 2019 at the age of 84 after a long illness. He leaves behind his love of 60 years, Rasma (nee Balodis), and his children, Karlis (Heidi), Ieva (Edmond), Andris (Susan), Rita (Daniel), 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He is deeply missed by his sisters Aija (Milan) Ondrich and Inese (Arnis) Kuksis, and many family and friends in Canada and Latvia. Born in Riga, Latvia to Anna (nee Rozentals) and Bernhards Jekabsons, Juris immigrated to Canada in 1949. A man of many talents, he was a trained mechanical drafter, skilled carpenter, silversmith, car mechanic, and life enthusiast. He was co-owner of Warner Jekabsons, a window manufacturing company, and later worked as a building inspector with CMHC and ONHWP until retirement. Interment of ashes and a celebration of life will take place at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Parkinson Canada, the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada, or the Latvian Canadian Cultural Centre.

