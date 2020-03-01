Home

Jurjen (Jerry) WIJNGAARD

Jurjen (Jerry) WIJNGAARD Obituary
WIJNGAARD, Jurjen (Jerry) P. Eng., M. Sc. Eng., P.D.G. Passed peacefully, at his home at the age of 91, called by his Lord and Saviour on Feb 28, 2020. He will be sadly missed by his wife, Geertruda (Trudy), children: Saskia (Henry Ginsberg) and Rudy (Lynette Murphy), his four grandchildren: Matthew (Sophia), Samantha (Jonathan), Jennifer, Christopher, and two great-grandchildren: Rocco and Ada. He married the love of his life Trudy, in 1955. For almost 65 years they laughed, cried, prayed and danced. He became a Rotarian in 1983, the president of his club in 1993 and a district Governor in 1999-2000. The family would like to thank Dr. Chandrakumar, The Local Health Integration Network, and all the generous hands who helped Jerry peacefully live outhis days at home, with his wife at his side. Funeral Services will be held at Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line and Dundas, in Oakville, beginning with viewing on Tuesday, March 3rd, and Wednesday, March 4th from 6:00-9:00 p.m., and the funeral in the chapel at 1:00 p.m., on Thursday. Online condolences may be shared through www.glenoaks.ca. In keeping with Jerry's spirit of generosity, in lieu of flowers, donations to The Rotary Club of Mississauga Foundation will be used to support community projects in Mississauga.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 1, 2020
