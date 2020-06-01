BASINGER, Justin 1987 - 2020 It is with the heaviest of hearts that the Basinger family shares the sad news of Justin's sudden passing on May 27, 2020. He is survived by his parents Valerie and Allan Basinger, his younger brother Kevin, his aunts, uncles, cousins, and many, many friends. Your memories of Justin and condolences for the family are most welcome and may be sent to the Cardinal Funeral Home at https://www.cardinalfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/mr-justin-basinger/
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 1, 2020.