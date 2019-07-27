HOOD, K. ISOBEL Passed away peacefully at the Margaret Bahen Hospice in Newmarket on Tuesday July 23, 2019 at the age of 85. Beloved sister to Marion Stephenson (predeceased), and Dorothy Reesor (Don). Cherished aunt to Tom (Bea), Doug (predeceased), and Jeff Stephenson (Marina), and to Gerald (Judy) Reesor, Sharon (Alan) McLean, and Alan Reesor. She will be missed by her many great nieces and nephews. Isobel was predeceased by her parents Douglas and Gertrude (nee Brown) Hood. She lived a full and active life hiking, cycling, skiing, skating and travelling around the world. Isobel was also devoted to the church and other community organizations in which she volunteered her time regularly. Friends and family will be received at the DIXON-GARLAND FUNERAL HOME, 166 Main Street North (Markham Road) Markham, on Tuesday July 30 from 7-9 p.m. and at ST. ANDREW'S UNITED CHURCH (32 Main Street North, Markham) on Wednesday, July 31 from 1 p.m. until time of Memorial Service at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Margaret Bahen Hospice or the Markham Stouffville Hospital Foundation.

