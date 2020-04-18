K. LORNE REYNOLDS
1929 - 2020
REYNOLDS, K. LORNE July 29, 1929 – April 8, 2020 It is with great sadness but with faithful joy that we say goodbye to Lorne. He was the loving husband of Mary, his cherished wife for 61 years, father of devoted children Elizabeth (Will), Kenneth (Lee-Ann) and granddaughter Katelyn. Predeceased by parents Dan and Ethel Reynolds, brothers: Gerald, Jack, Victor and Don and their wives as well as Uncle to 14 wonderful nieces and nephews. Lorne was a Chartered Life Underwriter with Standard Life Assurance Company for many years. He loved music and was always ready to play the fiddle whenever required. He had a strong faith in God which enabled him to accept whatever happened in LIFE without complaint and he did. A private funeral to be held on April 13, 2020. God willing a Mass and celebration of Lorne's life will be held at St. Edward the Confessor Church at a later date. Condolences www.rskane.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.
