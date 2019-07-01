NORRIS, KAAREN (nee JONES) We are sad to announce the passing of Kaaren Norris (nee Jones), who died peacefully on Friday, June 28, 2019 with family by her side. Married for 52 years and survived by her husband Don Norris, loving mother to Andrew (Jenny), Megan, Emily (Justin) and Elizabeth (Andrew). Proud, exceptional grandmother to Oscar, Charlie, Ruby, Andy, Harry, Eloise, Isabelle, Michael, Navy, Jack, James and Augustin. Survived by her sister Susanne Giles (Jones), predeceased by brother Wentworth Jones and sister Roberta Paterson (Jones). Born, raised and lived her entire life in the Beach, and graduate of the University of Toronto, she was a loyal friend to many. She will live on in the memory of those who cherished her, and always be remembered for her beauty and sense of style, as well as her love of reading and literature. Condolences may be left at www.aftercare.org
Published in the Toronto Star on July 1, 2019