Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KAAREN NORRIS. View Sign Obituary

NORRIS, KAAREN (nee JONES) We are sad to announce the passing of Kaaren Norris (nee Jones), who died peacefully on Friday, June 28, 2019 with family by her side. Married for 52 years and survived by her husband Don Norris, loving mother to Andrew (Jenny), Megan, Emily (Justin) and Elizabeth (Andrew). Proud, exceptional grandmother to Oscar, Charlie, Ruby, Andy, Harry, Eloise, Isabelle, Michael, Navy, Jack, James and Augustin. Survived by her sister Susanne Giles (Jones), predeceased by brother Wentworth Jones and sister Roberta Paterson (Jones). Born, raised and lived her entire life in the Beach, and graduate of the University of Toronto, she was a loyal friend to many. She will live on in the memory of those who cherished her, and always be remembered for her beauty and sense of style, as well as her love of reading and literature. Condolences may be left at

NORRIS, KAAREN (nee JONES) We are sad to announce the passing of Kaaren Norris (nee Jones), who died peacefully on Friday, June 28, 2019 with family by her side. Married for 52 years and survived by her husband Don Norris, loving mother to Andrew (Jenny), Megan, Emily (Justin) and Elizabeth (Andrew). Proud, exceptional grandmother to Oscar, Charlie, Ruby, Andy, Harry, Eloise, Isabelle, Michael, Navy, Jack, James and Augustin. Survived by her sister Susanne Giles (Jones), predeceased by brother Wentworth Jones and sister Roberta Paterson (Jones). Born, raised and lived her entire life in the Beach, and graduate of the University of Toronto, she was a loyal friend to many. She will live on in the memory of those who cherished her, and always be remembered for her beauty and sense of style, as well as her love of reading and literature. Condolences may be left at www.aftercare.org Published in the Toronto Star on July 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close