FLOYD, KADENCE LYN July 15, 1991 – October 18, 2020 Kadence Lyn Floyd passed peacefully, with family, at Mackenzie Health Hospital, Richmond Hill, at twenty-nine years of age. She is the beloved daughter of Andrea Shapiro and Liam Floyd; remarkable sister to Sarah Floyd, Tara Martin and Liam Floyd Jr.; adored by her grandparents, Terri and Solomon Shapiro; predeceased by her grandparents, Maura and Kevin Floyd. She will be greatly missed by many aunts, uncles and cousins. She is fondly remembered by friends. A Celebration of Life will be performed at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Toronto Humane Society in Kadence's name, https://secure.torontohumanesociety.com/site/TR/THIRDPARTYTRIBUTE/GENERAL?px=1022904&pg=personal&fr_id=1070