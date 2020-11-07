1/
KADENCE LYN FLOYD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KADENCE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FLOYD, KADENCE LYN July 15, 1991 – October 18, 2020 Kadence Lyn Floyd passed peacefully, with family, at Mackenzie Health Hospital, Richmond Hill, at twenty-nine years of age. She is the beloved daughter of Andrea Shapiro and Liam Floyd; remarkable sister to Sarah Floyd, Tara Martin and Liam Floyd Jr.; adored by her grandparents, Terri and Solomon Shapiro; predeceased by her grandparents, Maura and Kevin Floyd. She will be greatly missed by many aunts, uncles and cousins. She is fondly remembered by friends. A Celebration of Life will be performed at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Toronto Humane Society in Kadence's name, https://secure.torontohumanesociety.com/site/TR/THIRDPARTYTRIBUTE/GENERAL?px=1022904&pg=personal&fr_id=1070

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved