KRISTIANSEN, KAI THING Peacefully on Thursday, January 31, 2019, at the age of 90. Beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be dearly missed by extended family and many friends. Family and friends may gather at the Barnes Memorial Funeral Home, 5295 Thickson Rd. N., Whitby, on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. Mass to be held in Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Pickering, on Saturday at 11 a.m. To leave condolences for the family or for more information please go to www.barnesmemorial funeralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KAI THING KRISTIANSEN.
Barnes Memorial Funeral Home
5295 Thickson Road North
Whitby, ON L1M 1W9
(905) 655-3662
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 5, 2019