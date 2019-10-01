LEUNG, KAR 1966-2019 Passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019, after a brief illness, surrounded by his loved ones at the Brantford General Hospital, at the age of 53. Loving Husband of Yvonne Ericson. Cherished Father of Andrew, Kenya, Jalyn, Corbin and Jakayla. Kar will be missed dearly by many loved ones. Family and friends will be received at the TOLL FUNERAL HOME, 55 Charing Cross St., Brantford, on Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. A funeral service will follow in the chapel. Donations to Diane's Devotion To Helping Homeless would be greatly appreciated. www.tollfh.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 1, 2019