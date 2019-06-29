BAILEY, KAREN ANN Passed away at Joseph Brant Hospital on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the age of 76. Beloved daughter of the late Wilfred and Margaret (nee Janes) Bailey. Cherished sister of Kenneth Bailey (Geraldine), William "Bill" Bailey (Cathy), Darlene Keddy (David) and Susan Bird (Bishop Michael Bird). Karen was predeceased by her sisters Deborah Vlasblom (Jack) and Carrol Bailey. She will be dearly missed by her nieces and nephews. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place. A private funeral service will be held. Interment St. Jude's Cemetery. In memory of Karen, those wishing to make a donation are asked to please consider Diabetes Canada. www.smithsfh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 29, 2019