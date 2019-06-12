Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KAREN CHUBBUCK. View Sign Obituary

CHUBBUCK, KAREN January 1947 - June 2019 Passed peacefully at Markham Stouffville Hospital on June 7, 2019. After a one year battle with cancer, she has gone to be with her Lord. Devoted wife of 47 years to Don, beloved mother to Sean (Cornelia), Cera (Eric) McGean, and Mark. Fun-loving grandma to Anna, Laura, Dominic, Gavin and Damon. Cherished daughter of the late Donald and Gertrude Moyer, and sister to Helen (Bruce) Snyder, Ian (Lilyanne) Moyer, and Janet (Glyn) Allen. Born in Toronto, residing in Stouffville, she served as a teacher, guidance counsellor, and vice principal for the Toronto District School Board for 36 years, and volunteered as chair of the Crisis Pregnancy Centre for many years. Devoted to her faith, she was an integral member of Unionville Alliance Church. She will be forever loved and missed by the many lives she touched. Karen will be remembered as charismatic, passionate, courageous, witty, nurturing, compassionate, and joyful. Many thanks to Dr. Patterson and the Palliative Care Team at Markham Stouffville Hospital as well as the staff at Toronto General and Princess Margaret Hospitals. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 14th, 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. and a Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, June 15th, 1 p.m., both at Unionville Alliance Church. Online condolences may be made at www.chapelridgefh.com . Donations can be made, in lieu of flowers, to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation via Cera McGean at colourtoconquer.ca , or the Crisis Pregnancy Centre: mscpc.ca/donate Published in the Toronto Star on June 12, 2019

